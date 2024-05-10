Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) vs. BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Head to Head Analysis

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) and Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BCB Bancorp and Trinity Bank, N.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Trinity Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.72%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Trinity Bank, N.A..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 13.41% 9.78% 0.72% Trinity Bank, N.A. 30.65% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Trinity Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.0% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Trinity Bank, N.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $107.59 million 1.68 $29.48 million $1.56 6.83 Trinity Bank, N.A. $24.78 million 4.05 $8.02 million $7.14 12.89

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Bank, N.A.. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinity Bank, N.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Bank, N.A. has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Trinity Bank, N.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BCB Bancorp pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Bank, N.A. pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Trinity Bank, N.A. on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfer, money order, safe deposit box, night depository, debit card, online and mobile banking, fraud detection, and automated teller services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit. The company also offers cash management, internet and mobile banking, remote capture, CD ROM delivery, foreign and domestic wire transfer, and bill pay services, as well as ATM or Visa check cards, merchant cards, and debit cards. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

