Unity Software’s (U) Sell Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their sell rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. 12,201,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,150. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Unity Software has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

