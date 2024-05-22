IMC Chicago LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.60% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUGT traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $632.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $47.07.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

