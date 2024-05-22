IMC Chicago LLC Sells 1,001,118 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001,118 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 22,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 145,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,888,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,531,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

