Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 4,837 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,889. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $291.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.