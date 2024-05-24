Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $34.06 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $34,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $324.06 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $328.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.08 and a 200-day moving average of $269.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.