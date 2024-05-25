Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.76. 6,269,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,937,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

