Sepio Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $246.59. The company had a trading volume of 339,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

