Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,584,002.61 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,002.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,007.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total transaction of $1,607,983.92.
- On Friday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.83, for a total transaction of $1,630,317.03.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,966.65.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $1,701,107.22.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80.
- On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,756,486.74.
- On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09.
Atlassian Stock Up 0.4 %
Atlassian stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,189. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -129.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $4,281,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.