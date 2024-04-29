Fiduciary Group LLC Invests $699,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $121.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $121.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.