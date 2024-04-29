Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) to Speculative Buy

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.68. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $38.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Caledonia Mining by 266.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

