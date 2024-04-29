Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $743,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $147.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

