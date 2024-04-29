Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 4.8 %

TROW stock opened at $114.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

