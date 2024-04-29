Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,670,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,093 shares of company stock worth $87,153,299 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $375.33 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.19 and a 200 day moving average of $346.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

