6,985 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VDE opened at $133.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $105.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.