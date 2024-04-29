Susquehanna Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $15.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.13. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at $39,409,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 565.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223,432 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Snap by 191.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 273,156 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

