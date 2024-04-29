Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

CL opened at $91.01 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 370,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after buying an additional 74,337 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

