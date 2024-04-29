Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $98.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

