Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Financial Contrast

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fresh Del Monte Produce and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.32 billion 0.28 -$11.40 million ($0.25) -101.48 Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 3.48 -$130,000.00 $0.01 44.73

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Grown Rogue International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grown Rogue International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fresh Del Monte Produce. Fresh Del Monte Produce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce -0.26% 5.11% 3.05% Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Grown Rogue International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. The company offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. It also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Just Juice, Fruitini, Pinkglow, Del Monte Zero, Honeyglow, Rubyglow, Honey Miniglow, Bananinis, Mann, Mann's Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, Romaleaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

