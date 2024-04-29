DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

NYSE:DBRG opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DBRG

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.