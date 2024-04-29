Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APH. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.83.

Shares of APH stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.92. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Amphenol by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

