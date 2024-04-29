TriMas (TRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. TriMas has set its FY24 guidance at $1.95-2.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.950-2.150 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). TriMas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriMas Price Performance

NASDAQ TRS opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

