Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$24.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.75.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$18.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.22. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$16.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.26.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

