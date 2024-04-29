Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $130.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of APH opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 81,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

