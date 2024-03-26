Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:HBANL)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HBANL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 16,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,363. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $25.67.
About Huntington Bancshares
