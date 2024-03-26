Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PIM remained flat at $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 26,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.