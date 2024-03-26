Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 15th

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

TSE:SES traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,199. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.09.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7098351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 751,914 shares of company stock worth $8,529,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

