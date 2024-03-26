United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 6.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of United Rentals worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $9.50 on Monday, hitting $704.77. 423,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,804. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $650.82 and its 200 day moving average is $538.53.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

Get Our Latest Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.