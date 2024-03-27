iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,507,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,116,699. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

