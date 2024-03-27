Yu Xiang Jin Acquires 2,500 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00.

Element Fleet Management stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.00. 77,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,244. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$23.46. The firm has a market cap of C$8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4295866 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.63.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

