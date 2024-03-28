1,300 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 59.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CRH by 146.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

