1,936 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.61. 6,500,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,213,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $89.71 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

