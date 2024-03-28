Successful Portfolios LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $480.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,053,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,619. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.29 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

