Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth $283,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AUGT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,534. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

