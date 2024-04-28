Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Grows By 102.3%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the March 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

AEBZY opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

