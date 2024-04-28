Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Grows By 102.3%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the March 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
AEBZY opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.22.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
