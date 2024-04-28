ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
Shares of ADM Tronics Unlimited stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
