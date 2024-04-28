ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance

Shares of ADM Tronics Unlimited stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.