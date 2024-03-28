2,140 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $112.58 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

