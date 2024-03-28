Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 68.3% in March

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BNTC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 20,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,247. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.