Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 185.9% from the February 29th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

