Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Director James Keith Morgan Acquires 5,899 Shares of Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) Director James Keith Morgan bought 5,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $12,446.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,965 shares in the company, valued at $130,746.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Keith Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citizens alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, James Keith Morgan purchased 1,101 shares of Citizens stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179.98.

Citizens Trading Up 1.4 %

CIA stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Citizens, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.