CPA Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

