Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,118 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $39,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $94.11 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.