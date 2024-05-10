Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Upland Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1,896.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 1,355,814 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 71.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 693,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 288,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Stories

