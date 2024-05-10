Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Identiv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $4.46 on Monday. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $104.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $22.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 148.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Identiv by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

