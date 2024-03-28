Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Visa by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:V traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $278.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,589. The company has a market cap of $512.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.