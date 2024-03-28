Walt Disney (DIS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/28/2024 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

3/4/2024 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $94.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Walt Disney had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/7/2024 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,271,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,470,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

