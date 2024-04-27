Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,735 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Horace Mann Educators worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 477,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 340,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,327 shares of company stock worth $2,728,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.1 %

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.