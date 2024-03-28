Creditcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $331.01 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001432 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $331.01 million and $36.25 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002915 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.