First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

