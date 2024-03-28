Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $1.89 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,299. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.